Still time to book

JOIN us at Shepparton Football Netball Club on Saturday January 22 for ‘Dine With Demons’ for your chance to meet and hear from Norm Smith Medallist Christian Petracca, Clayton Oliver, Tom McDonald and Steven May.

Hosted by Dougal Austin and Phil Splitter, you’ll have the chance to hear tales and exclusive behind the scenes news from the greatest football story of all time, take part in exclusive 2021 premiership memorabilia auctions and an opportunity for an exclusive framed photograph with the premiership players.

Doors open from 6pm with meals served at 6.30pm. The show commences at 7.30pm. To purchase tickets, head to www.eventbrite.com.au/e/dine-with-demons-tickets-213363515017?aff=ebdsoporgprofile and follow the prompts.