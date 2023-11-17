Supporting local industry growth

With the construction industry still booming within the region, it is the partnerships with individual service businesses that assist the industry in continuing to make waves and help the region to grow.

Family owned and operated business, Cleave’s Garden Supplies has been supplying such a service for over 40 years and has become one the of the largest retail centres in regional Victoria.

SUPPORTING LOCAL GROWTH… Jarrod, Billy and Andrew Cleave of Cleave’s Garden Supplies have been supplying the Goulburn Valley for over 40 years to become one of the largest retail centres in regional Victoria. Photo: Prue Peters Photography

Nicole Cleave from Cleaves said, “Cleave’s Garden Supplies is a proud local family-owned business and sister company to Cleave’s Earthmoving & Drainage.

“Our customer base is diverse from supplying home gardeners with small quantities of soil, sand, rocks and mulch, to local landscapers and builders for larger home builds and developments, etc, and onto major civil and construction projects requiring bulk quantities of a range of products.

”Our larger trucking cartage division meets the demand for these as well as working out of several Victorian quarries daily. Depending on customer needs they could be delivering Victoria wide, including Melbourne and into NSW.

“Offering the kind of support that we do to other local industries and others outside the region, makes such a positive impact on not only the output of the region as a whole, but it’s a nice little feather in the cap for the Goulburn Valley.

“Supporting locals and helping every industry to grow is necessary to ensure that the region continues to be the powerhouse that it is and we are proud to be a part of that,” Nicole said.