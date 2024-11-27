Top tips for VCE students preparing for tertiary study in 2025

If you’re a VCE student preparing for university in 2025, congratulations! Starting this new chapter can be both exciting and overwhelming. With university applications, exam results, and graduation on the horizon, it can often feel like you don’t have enough hours in the day.

Fortunately, you can take it all one step at a time. In this article, you’ll find practical tips for getting (and staying) on the right track as you get ready for tertiary study in 2025.

Start planning for the new year now

The most potent piece of advice for any fresh high school graduates is to start planning for the new academic year right away. Students who are anticipating embarking on their first year of university in 2025, can benefit from keeping a 2025 diary to ensure they maintain a big picture scope of each semester, as well as the year as a whole. As the subjects in your first year of uni will likely reference each other to provide you with a foundation for the rest of your course, keeping track of all your subjects, assignment concepts, and the general timeline of your course can help you not only prepare for end of year exams from the get-go, but also make it a lot easier for you to reflect on the year periodically to back up any knowledge gained along the way.

And what if you’re not going to uni in 2025? For some students, taking a gap year to soften their transition from secondary to tertiary education can help them not only detox school and gain lived experience, but also to determine if their course is the right fit for their career goals. If you are planning on travelling or even working in 2025, then using an annual planner can also help you make the very most of your gap year, ensuring you take on experiences and opportunities that align with your personal and professional goals.

Know what you want

Of course, now is the time to decide your course preferences too. VCE students can apply for up to eight courses through VTAC, so although you have wiggle room, you’ll need to choose which courses will make it into your top eight, and in what order.

There are a few things to consider when figuring out what you want:

What are your strengths and passions?

What career path most appeals to you, and which course will set you up for it?

Where would you like to live while studying – close to home or in a new city?

What is your budget like, and which courses can you afford?

Would you prefer to attend a smaller university or be one in a sea of students?

Getting involved in extracurricular activities, chatting with adults about their careers, and visiting university open days can help you narrow down your preferences. The latter is especially important – open days give you a vital insight into the school’s culture and community, allowing you to speak with current staff and students to determine if the university is a good fit for you. Visit university websites to find out their open days and record them in your diary so you don’t forget! Look for local bursaries to see if you can apply for any financial help.

Set realistic goals

Once you’ve settled on your top courses, you’ll need to determine if you meet their entry requirements. Some courses are more competitive than others. For example, Monash University’s direct entry program for the Bachelor of Medical Science and Doctor of Medicine is highly competitive, accepting less than 10% of applicants who must meet very high academic standards.

On the other hand, Monash’s Bachelor of Arts is a bit more lenient. You can still apply to competitive courses, but evaluating your strengths and academic marks can help you select programs that are more likely to accept you.

Devise a study plan

As you start the next academic year, come up with a study plan to target subjects that you feel are your weak points – particularly for the final exams. Use your diary to keep track of assignment deadlines and give yourself enough time to revise, including setting aside time for practice exams. You should also find a note-taking method that works for you – but be sure to strike a balance between active listening and detailed record-keeping, as focusing too heavily on writing notes can distract you from the content you’re learning. Carve out time to review your notes each week. This will help you determine if there’s anything you need clarification with from your teacher.

Ask for help

If you do need help, remember that there’s never any shame in asking! Everyone has different learning styles, and for some, talking through your lessons can be the key to truly understanding them. Reach out to your teacher to see if they can offer you some one-on-one time to work through a confusing concept or review an assignment.

And if you need a little extra boost, why not look into hiring a tutor as well? With many private and group tutoring sessions available, you can search for something within your chosen subject and price range.

Take a deep breath

At the end of the day, it’s important to remember that this is just one chapter of your life. Do your best, and know that a ‘no’ isn’t a ‘no’ forever. If you don’t get accepted to your top preference, life doesn’t end here! You can always apply for a course transfer in the future, boost your CV with internships during your time at university, or explore other opportunities. You may even find that the course you end up in is exactly where you belong.

Practising mindfulness and acceptance in this stressful period will set your mind at ease, allowing you to tackle your final school days with a clear head and hope for the future.

Like any journey, your transition from secondary school to university requires you to put one foot in front of the other. It all boils down to deciding what you want and how you’ll get there. By staying organised, seeking help, and relieving your stress, you’ll get through the year and be one step closer to your dream career.