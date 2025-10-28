Upcoming works on Marungi Street

GREATER Shepparton City Council has advised that construction will begin to upgrade the stormwater drainage network along Marungi Steet, Shepparton.

The works, scheduled to commence on Thursday, October 30, involve the section of Marungi Street from the Marungi/Nixon Street intersection through to Knight Street. Completion is expected early March 2026, weather permitting.

Construction will be carried out in four stages, beginning with traffic closures in Stages 1 and 2.

Marungi Street will be closed to southbound traffic between Knight Street and Nixon Street from October 30 to November 27, with Nixon Street (between Marungi and Welsford Streets) closed to eastbound traffic. Local traffic can access the area via Knight Street.

STORMWATER WORKS… Construction will begin this week to upgrade the stormwater drainage netwrork along Marungi Street, Shepparton, with road closures in place from October 30 until December 12. Photo: The Adviser

Stage 2 will see Marungi Street (between Knight and Nixon Streets) closed in both directions from November 27 to December 12. Nixon Street will remain closed to eastbound traffic with local access also maintained via Knight Street.

Council apologises for any inconvenience these works may cause and appreciates the community’s patience and co-operation. Council held an onsite meeting for residents and businesses on Tuesday evening to provide information about the works and said that every effort would be made to maintain access to private properties during construction.

Road users and pedestrians are reminded to observe all on site signage, detours and direction provided by traffic controllers.

To keep up to date with the project, visit Council’s Major Projects page https://greatershepparton.com.au/marungi-street-urban-drainage-project