Using waste to make roads

AS we consume more, we create more waste product and finding opportunities to reuse these materials becomes even more important.

Greater Shepparton City Council has undertaken a trial of incorporating recycled glass and reclaimed asphalt pavement to renew part of Kialla Lakes Drive, Shepparton.

The new trial method incorporated the use of recycled glass and reclaimed asphalt pavement amalgamating it into the asphalt base layer.

Kialla Lakes Drive was chosen due to its condition and high traffic usage of over 7000 vehicles per day being a good test case.

Greater Shepparton City Council Director Infrastructure Phil Hoare said, “Council is excited about the new trial location for the recycled asphalt, the process is also very impressive with recycled materials being sorted, ground down and blended into the asphalt at the plant” Mr. Hoare said.