David Fairless, a cherished member of the community, passed away at 64 after a courageous battle with cancer. Known for his problem-solving brilliance and boundless generosity, David left an indelible mark on everyone he met. A lifelong local, he worked tirelessly, from the Fairless family orchards to SPC, and later ran Solar Seafoods with his wife, Jenny. David is reunited with his son Mitchell and survived by his loving family.