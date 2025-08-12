The Great Shepparton Salvation Army held its three Homeless Week events last week: Care Day, End Homelessness for Good – Contributing Factors of Homelessness forum and Walking Home.

Kim O’Keeffe PM, Mayor Cr Shane Sali, Deputy Mayor Cr Anothny Brophy and stakeholders and community members attended the events in a show of support for the over 400 people in Greater Shepparton who live rough, sleep in temporary accommodation or couch hop to have a roof over their heads every night. Pictured are community members Walking Home. Photo: Aaron Cordy