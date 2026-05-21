Your new home, right here

By Deanne Jeffers

IT is hard to describe the feeling of watching a new build go from drawings on a plan to a physical, three-dimensional home you can step inside. Building a home is a rollercoaster of emotions, a journey of vision, patience and excitement, and turning the key in the lock for the first time is a moment that stays with you forever.

Across the Goulburn Valley, more people are choosing to bring that dream to life. Strong growth in regional property values and rising demand reflect a region on the rise, where opportunity, lifestyle and community come together. It is a place where building is not just about bricks and mortar, but about creating something lasting.

FROM VISION TO REALITY… From first plans to final keys, the dream of building is alive and thriving in the Goulburn Valley. Pictured is Tatura Waters Estate. Photo: Deanne Jeffers

This May 2026 edition of Great Estates of the Goulburn & Murray Valley builds on the momentum of earlier magazines, showcasing land developments ready for your vision, local businesses to guide you every step of the way, and the latest insights shaping our evolving property market.

Every home begins as an idea, shaped by lifestyle, family and the future you want to create. As the Goulburn & Murray Valley continues to grow and evolve, so too do the opportunities to build something truly your own. This edition is here to inspire that journey and help bring your vision to life.