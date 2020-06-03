Brighten your home this winter with colour

WINTER has officially begun, meaning we’ll be spending even more time in the warmth of our homes. Often the damp, cold weather can make us feel a little melancholy, and without much sunlight to brighten the home, you might find your home looking a bit dull.

But it doesn’t have to be. Now is the perfect time to give your home a makeover, and the easiest way to do this is to add colour. Whether it’s through paint, décor, or furniture, colour can really add life into your home, especially during those cold winter months.

This season’s colours are warm toned and soft earthy colours, such as terracotta, rust, beige and brown. These colours are the perfect choices to bring warmth into your home and create a relaxing and welcoming atmosphere. Deep jewel tones are also still on trend and are great ways to add a pop of colour to any room with a simple throw blanket, different textured cushions, or even a statement piece of furniture. Coastal blues and olive greens are also making their way into the cool season, which are great colour choices for those not game enough to go into the deep jewel tones and can also create a calming and relaxing atmosphere.

So, while we’re all rugging up and have the heaters keeping us warm, don’t forget to create a warm and relaxing home by simply adding some colour.