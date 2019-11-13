Dressed to impress… Outdoor living this summer

Styling your outdoor living space to compliment your indoor decor has become an increasingly popular trend in recent years, and one that is predicted to continue during the summer of 2019-2020.

From sofas to rugs and cushions, we’re now dressing our outdoor living spaces in the same warm, welcoming and comfortable way we do our indoor living rooms.

This trend is particularly popular amongst the younger generations, with the budding young home-making and gardening enthusiasts keen to create a stylish and impressionable home in which to entertain friends and family.

This summer, the rise in brightly coloured accessories and vibrant outdoor furniture is expected to give way to a more sleek and simplistic industrial style, largely complemented by reclaimed accent pieces.