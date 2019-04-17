From the floor to the walls

THERE is a new trend making the rounds that has been engineered specifically for DIYers…purpose built timber wall panels.

A simple way to bring dimension, texture and warmth to your home, the easy DIY wall panel range is made with lightweight planks with an adhesive backing, so you can simply ‘peel and stick’ on to most wall and ceiling surfaces.

This type of wall surface can be used in a variety of ways to create symmetry, continuity and style in your home.

How to install on your walls

Step 1: acclimate the wood

Unpack the wall panels in the room in which they will be installed, at least 72 hours prior to installation. This is to ensure the wood won’t expand or shrink with the changes in relative humidity in the surrounding air.

Step 2: gather your supplies

You will need a 60cm spirit level, measuring tape, pencil, roller, hand saw/jigsaw, a clean soft cloth and chalk and string for a chalk line.

Step 3: prepare the surface

Detach any artworks, décor or light switch coverings. Then dry-wipe the surface with a soft cloth to eliminate dust and debris.

Step 4: make sure it is all level

Don’t assume baseboards or ceilings are level check that your skirting boards and ceilings are level with your spirit level. If they’re not, measure 50cm down the wall from the ceiling and make a pencil mark. Then use a chalk line to snap a level line across the wall that you can use as a reference when installing the planks.

Step 5:get a polished finish

Install a metal trim for exposed corner walls for outside corner walls or window openings, use a metal trim for a polished finish. Remove the adhesive at the back of the metal trim and secure into place.

Step 6: adherence test

Test one plank on the prepared wall to ensure the panel adheres to the wall correctly.

Step 7: start applying the planks

Apply one plank at a time by removing the adhesive strips and sticking it to the wall. To assist with adhesion, use your roller, applying lots of pressure. Note, always work on one row at a time, either horizontally or vertically.

Step 8: ensuring a clean install

Cutting panels to fit wall edges, around power outlets measure the space that needs to be covered and then measure the same dimensions on your panel, marking with a pencil so you know where to cut. Then use your hand or jigsaw to cut the plank to size. Remove your adhesion strips and apply to the wall (refer to step 4).

Step 9: enjoy!

Wait for the adhesion strips to cure for at least 72 hours prior to hanging any frames or artwork. Admire a job well done.