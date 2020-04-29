Home sweet home

1 of 2

To continue on from last week’s Snapshots of Shepparton’s Past, Lost Shepparton provided us with some more great photographs, this time from Christine Welch’s (nee Daly) collection in the 1960s.

It’s fun to look at the smaller details in these photos, such as the vibrant fashion, the style of the kitchen and even the old Torana (which I’m sure would now be worth quite a lot of money!). You can see just how much times have changed, but we all still enjoy spending time with our loved ones at home.

Snapshots of Greater Shepparton’s Past is made possible by Lost Shepparton. For more great snapshots of the region’s history, visit Lost Shepparton’s Facebook page. You can also support the incredible work they do at www.patreon.com/lostshepparton