Live by the lake in Nagambie

LAKESIDE living in a vibrant, beautiful town is what Hallmarc had in mind when they designed the master-planned community of Elloura on the edges of Lake Nagambie.

The stunning estate is the setting for a plenitude of outdoor activities, with easy access to Elloura’s lakeside beach path to take in the calm waters of Lake Nagambie, or take part in a range of water activities such as canoeing, kayaking, rowing, and fishing all year round.

The newly released Stage 10, set opposite Club Elloura, allows easy access to resident-only facilities including an outdoor heated swimming pool, tennis court, gymnasium, function room and outdoor barbecue and dining area.

Starting from $195,000, the new stage of land releases ranges from 450-530m2, only a short stroll along the boardwalk to Nagambie’s historic main street.

In town, Nagambie’s main street is filled with a collection of local eateries, shops and hidden gems, including a high street home to colonial buildings including the bakery, post office and brewery.

Within an easy drive to award winning wineries and boutique vineyards such as Michelton, Fowles and Tahbilk, and train services to Melbourne, it’s no surprise Nagambie has experienced population growth of 2.9 percent over the past 15 years, higher than the State average.

Estimates from the Shire of Strathbogie expect the town’s population to grow from 1800 to 4000 over the next 15 years as more people choose to call the region home. Only 90 minutes from Melbourne’s north and 40 minutes from Shepparton, Nagambie is becoming a popular tree-change destination.

Hallmarc chief executive officer, Michael Loccisano, said Elloura’s Stage 9 release had sold out successfully over recent months, and was now pleased to be releasing Stage 10, with immediate construction available in the last quarter of this year.

“The town’s growth is part of our vision,” he said.

“And we’re dedicated to seeing Nagambie continue to flourish as it has over the past couple of years.”

Lakeside land enquiries are welcomed by contacting Hallmarc in Nagambie on (03) 5794 2000.