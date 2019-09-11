New pool fence regulations forthcoming

AUSTRALIA is a beautiful country surrounded by stunning beaches. Combined with our immaculate weather, it’s no surprise that we are a nation of swimmers and water-lovers.

Research conducted in November 2018 by Roy Morgan shows that nearly 2.7 million Australians live in a house with a swimming pool, equivalent to 13 percent of the population.

If you’re part of that lucky percentage of Australians with a pool on their property, you will need to take note of the forthcoming regulations, currently being drafted for parliament.

As of December 1, 2019, the Victorian Government will have new regulations coming into force under a raft of new safety measures to ensure existing and new pool and spa barriers are maintained in accordance with the relevant standards.

Even though the new regulations are currently in draft format, if implemented in its current form, it would mean all properties that contain a pool and/or spa are registered and that owners have submitted a certificate of compliance within the required time limits.

This will ensure that affected property owners are advised of the relevant standard applicable to the appropriate barrier construction and the timing for submission of their compliance certificate.

The new regulations will be introduced in an effort to reduce the number of fatal and non-fatal drowning incidents among children aged 5 and under in private pools and spas.

To see an overview of the new draft, visit the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning’s website at www.bit.ly/2IVsvDB