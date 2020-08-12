Picturesque plots with plenty to come at Seven Creeks

THE estate is already home to a steadily expanding community of families, couples and individuals who appreciate the very best of both country and city living. With a premier display village just off the Goulburn Valley Highway, the estate is well worth a visit.

Features of Seven Creeks Estate include well-integrated, easily accessible, and informal parklands, complemented by wide walking and cycling paths that offer seemingly endless picturesque views.

It’s easy to understand why the estate holds such a broad appeal, and that is only set to increase with future plans which include:

A pathway around the reserve and connections to Shepparton’s path network

Further improvements to Raftery Road including street lighting, a footpath, and neighbourhood entrance signage

A new play space and shade structure

The installation of a drinking fountain in the reserve

Annual neighbourhood Christmas party

The Great Estates Magazine spoke with director Peter Mintern of Development Edge, the developers responsible for the estate.

“We’re all about building better communities,” he said.

“We have a vision for the Shepparton region and are trying hard to lift the bar for better family living at our land developments.

“Seven Creeks Estate is a major part of our vision with a twofold effect: creating liveable communities and trying to make Shepparton great.”

Further to his point, Peter added, “New land will soon come on stream next to Seven Creeks, which will triple the size of the whole development.”

Clearly there’s plenty of reasons to invest in Sevens Creeks Estate, a premium lifestyle choice for growing families and with 158 blocks still available and a further 104 coming soon, buyers are encouraged to get in quick, before the opportunity expires.

To learn more about the house and land packages available, contact Gagliardi Scott Real Estate on (03) 5831 1800.