Property infrastructure firm on the rise

ONE of Shepparton’s highly successful and growing businesses is making its mark, not just in the Goulburn Valley, but also across the Eastern seaboard of the nation.

Founded 30 years ago, SPIIRE now employs more than 250 staff across three states and territories.

The firm, headed by managing director, Mark Breuer, and executive directors, Stephen Nolan and Michael Lewis, is one of the largest property and infrastructure consultancies in Victoria with a growing presence in NSW and the ACT.

When Great Estates of the Goulburn Valley Magazine caught up with Shepparton-based director, Michael Lewis, his enthusiasm for the region was intoxicating.

Michael is the firm’s connection across the company’s major projects in the Goulburn Valley, regional Victoria, NSW and the ACT. He enjoys being heavily involved in various aspects of these communities and believes a strong relationship with residents and businesses helps a community to grow.

According to Michael, Shepparton has ‘come of age’, with a lot more interest taking shape in the region, particularly with the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The move was already on with people looking to relocate to the country, however COVID-19 has sped things up for people wanting to settle here,” Michael said.

“Shepparton is attractive to investors as well as those wanting a tree change from the city.”

One of Michael’s, and SPIIRE’s, proudest achievements was winning the Urban Development Industry of Australia ‘Consultant of the Year’ in 2016 for the delivery of The Boulevard Estate in Shepparton.

The staff at SPIIRE are proud of their ongoing association with many successful Goulburn Valley land development businesses.

One of Northern Victoria’s premier development companies, Development Edge, is one such business which has opened substantial land across the region with an aligned thinking and philosophy of ‘building better communities’.

When asked about the Federal and State Government’s recent grant announcements, Michael said the grants had sparked exponential growth in recent months with record land sales throughout the region.

“The grants have made a huge difference with land sales, which will flow on to home building and the growth of related businesses, which will make a significant contribution to our local economy,” he said.