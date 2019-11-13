Shepparton Property market in the Spotlight

If you’re looking to purchase an investment property, it is well worth considering Shepparton, alludes leading property sales website, realestate.com.

With quality houses available for rent at $310 per week, an annual rental yield of 5.7% can be expected. Similarly is the case with units, with renters paying $240 per week providing a yield of 5.1%.

Backed by a five year history of strong sales, Shepparton has reportedly seen a compound growth rate of 3.3% for houses and 2.7% for units.

Median property prices across the city, over the last 12 months, reportedly range from $282,000 for houses to $245,000 for units.

Across the state, in the three months prior to September 30, Shepparton and Mildura equally saw the highest volume of leases taken up, both reporting a total of 196 three-bedroom homes rented.

The median weekly rental price for this property type was $283 in Shepparton and $280 in Mildura reported peak industry body, the Real Estate Institute of Victoria (REIV).

With approximately 225 properties on the market at the moment and just over 90 properties available for rent in and around the city, chances are you’re likely to get a great buy with a good return on your investment.