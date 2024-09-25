A night of dancing to remember at Verney Road debutant Ball

AS TWILIGHT descended on a brilliant spring day last week it was a time to dance for nine students from Verney Road School who partook in their Debutante Ball. Accompanied by volunteer partners from GSSC, and Notre Dame College, the couples frocked up to grace the dancefloor at the Woolshed in front of friends and family.

After months of planning, beginning with a committee at the start of the year, everything came through to create the perfect night for the students and their partners.

The proud friends and families watched the Debutants grace the floor for two dances before parents joined their children in the last formal dance of the night.

The gorgeous couples twirling the night away:

Indi McCabe Jackson & Cooper Symes

James Penn & Gretel Peters

Justin Warren & Mollie Willing

Natalie Mancini & Damiel Collins

Ben Mohr & Maddi Tucker

Jake Haby & Jacinta Thorne

Gypsy Francis & Sarah Keenan

Victoria Peter & Brooklyn Groves

Destiny Marsters & Sarah Keenan