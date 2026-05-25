AFL legend Neale Daniher has died after a courageous battle with MND 

AUSTRALIAN football and the wider community are mourning the loss of long-time motor neurone disease (MND) campaigner and former VFL/AFL player and coach Neale Daniher, who has died aged 65.

Diagnosed with MND in 2013, Daniher spent more than a decade tirelessly raising awareness and funds for research into the disease, famously referring to it as “the Beast”. His advocacy work inspired Australians nationwide and helped generate millions of dollars for MND research.

Daniher played more than 80 games for Essendon Football Club between 1979 and 1990 before moving into coaching. He later coached Melbourne Football Club across 223 games from 1998 to 2007.

One of his most recognised initiatives was the annual Big Freeze campaign, launched in 2015 ahead of the King’s Birthday clash between Melbourne and Collingwood at the MCG. The event became synonymous with celebrities donning costumes and sliding into icy water to raise funds and awareness for MND.

AFL GREAT REMEMBERED… Former player, coach and tireless MND advocate Neale Daniher is being remembered for his courage, leadership and lasting impact on the fight against motor neurone disease following his death aged 65. Pictured is Cameron Ling interviewing Neale Daniher during the AFL Round 12 match between Essendon and Port Adelaide on June 10, 2017, at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne. Photo: WikiCommons

In a statement released today, Daniher’s family said he died peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones.

The family described him as a determined fighter whose courage, humour and optimism never faded, despite the challenges of living with MND. They said his ability to inspire others extended far beyond football, remembering him as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend.

They reflected on his leadership, sharp wit and ability to unite people, saying he remained focused on creating hope for future generations facing the disease.

The family also thanked the carers, medical professionals, researchers and the broader community who supported Daniher throughout his battle with MND.

Daniher’s enduring message, “Play On”, became a symbol of resilience and determination for many Australians, both within and beyond the sporting world.