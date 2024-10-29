A spark of success

THE largest and longest standing electrical contracting company operating in regional Victoria and southern New South Wales, Watters Electrical, was inducted into the Greater Shepparton Business Hall of Fame at Friday night’s prestigious SPC Business Excellence Awards.

Watters became the 16th business to be added to the Hall of Fame, receiving the perpetual trophy from 2023’s inductee, Phillips Cellars & Regional Wine Centre. Robin Knaggs, owner of Watters Electrical, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the community, sponsors and award judges.

“We’re so honoured and really shocked, we didn’t see it coming. It’s a real credit to our staff, the support of our customers, and the Shepparton business community – it’s a great area to be and a great area to do business in,” Robin said.

NEW HALL OF FAME INDUCTEE, WATTERS ELECTRICAL… Pictured from left is Kate Ryan, Ros Knaggs, Robin Knaggs and Blake Knaggs at the SPC Greater Shepparton Business Network Business Excellence Awards on Friday night. Photo:Emma Harrop

The Greater Shepparton Business Network (GSBN) hosts the annual Business Excellence Awards, proudly supported by SPC. The awards celebrate the achievements of the local businesses community, recognising enterprises that play an integral role in Greater Shepparton. To be inducted into the Hall of Fame, a business must have demonstrated consistent excellence over many years, significantly contributing to the local community.

Founded in 1957 by Shepparton electrician Lance Watters at LT & WE Watters, the business was purchased by his nephew, Robin Knaggs in 1979 and renamed Watters Electrical Pty Ltd.

Whilst Watters is now a large robust electrical contracting business, and as big as the large metro contractors, one of its greatest attributes is that it has remained a locally owned family business now with 67 years of trading history, currently employing 260 FTE staff, including 71 apprentices.

Watters’ growth through the 80s and 90s was phenomenal. Rob and the team secured some major contracts including the fit out of the old and new casinos in Melbourne, and even the cabling of the massive Eureka tower in Southbank. Experiencing massive success, in 2009 Rob accepted an offer to sell the business, giving him and the family time to take on new challenges.

Pictured from left are Charlie Caruso, Reg Hickey, Kate Ryan, Ros Knaggs, Robin Knaggs, Blake Knaggs, Matt Hanlon, Casey Eckel and Nick Lucarelli. Photo: Emma Harrop

While the Watters name remained, the new owners’ internal merging strategies did not prove successful. Some three years later, Rob accepted an offer to buy back the business and reopened it as Watters, limiting branches to the current Shepparton, Wangaratta and Albury sites.

Renewed financial investment and the ability to secure major projects while still focussing on day-to-day community support now anchors the business. While serving residential customers with pride, Watters now also has the scale and financial structures to deliver large regional projects like Greater Shepparton Secondary College, Shepparton Law Courts and massive solar farms across the GV.

The business still has a strong family focus with Robin still the owner of Watters, and day-to-day operations managed by Robin’s son, Blake, step-daughter, Kate, and nephew, Tim. Further, Watters has been an employer of choice for many years, supporting young people in particular to pursue an electrical apprenticeship.

In a time where electrical services are in high-demand, and the need to cultivate a strong workforce has never been more front-of-mind, Watters are meeting the demands of the industry while seeking to future proof it.

From residential services supporting local families to major commercial and industrial projects, Watters Electrical is equipped to handle jobs of all sizes. The company is the largest solar provider in the region and one of the few licensed to deliver high-voltage services, underscoring its specialised expertise.

With an impressive portfolio that includes some of the largest construction projects in the region, Watters Electrical remains a trusted and essential part of the community’s continuous growth and infrastructure.

Congratulations to Robin Knaggs and the whole team at Watters Electrical for their deserving recognition and contributions to excellence in business.