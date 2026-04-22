Built to lead

Challenger Valves enters a new era

WHILE many dream of success, others roll up their sleeves and set out to build it. Born from a road trip, a shared conversation and a genuine hunger to learn, the story of Challenger Valves and Actuators (CVA) is one of resilience, reinvention and bold determination.

Shaped by the vision of Fred Williams, Phillip Martinotti and Paul Calderio more than 40 years ago, Challenger began as a small Shepparton–based operation importing and supplying pressure cleaner parts. From these modest beginnings, the business has grown into one of Australia’s leading industrial valve specialists, delivering locally assembled, engineered and fully compliant flow–control solutions.

Over time, this focus has sharpened, establishing CVA as a trusted specialist in industrial valves and valve automation systems that support critical infrastructure nationwide. Integral to CVA’s ability to rapidly supply products and support clients delivering major projects across diverse industry sectors is its network of strategically located warehouses in Brisbane, Newcastle and Perth. These

facilities ensure resources are always within reach of major project sites across Australia, minimising costly downtime while guaranteeing reliability.

FROM BOLD BEGINNINGS TO NATIONAL INDUSTRY LEADERSHIP… What began as a modest Shepparton–based operation has evolved into one of Australia’s leading industrial valve specialists. With the opening of its new 3,800m2 Wheeler Street facility in March, Challenger Valves and Actuators enters its next phase of growth, poised to advance while remaining firmly anchored to the founding vision that has guided the business for more than four decades. Photo: Supplied

Complementing this capability, CVA’s sales representative hubs in Melbourne, Sydney and Adelaide reinforce the company’s commitment to growth, customer service and responsive technical support.

Today, the company’s strength lies not only in its products, but in its deep technical knowledge, commitment to Australian manufacturing and unwavering determination to solve complex challenges for industry.

Following the recent grand opening of its state–of–the–art Wheeler Street facility, CVA is entering a new phase of growth. The expansion will substantially enhance storage, logistical assembly, dispatch and training capabilities, firmly positioning the enterprise to pursue its ambition of market leadership across Australia.

Poised to advance, CVA remains true to its founding vision, one deeply rooted in the collective belief of its leaders,

associates and employees who, as Fred once wrote, “had the faith and vision of what could be achieved through determination, hard work and a willingness to do things, at times, outside the norm.”

As CVA marks its latest and most

significant transition, this special feature honours not only the audacious history of a remarkable enterprise, but also the many individuals who have guided its growth, reshaped and expanded its direction and safeguarded its evolution.