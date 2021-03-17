Fishing, hunting, and everything camping

EXPERTISE, service, and the right gear is what defines a great outdoor shop. You want to leave feeling like you’ve learnt something, not just pulled something from a shelf and paid for it.

At Trelly’s Outdoor in Shepparton, owner Steve ‘Trelly’ Threlfall and his team are passionate about people making the most of their outdoor experiences.

Steve has had more than 35 years’ experience in the industry, genuinely knows a thing or two about everything outdoor-related and wants people to enjoy the outdoors as much as he and his family do.

Fishing, camping, hunting, and outdoor apparel are Trelly’s specialties. The dedicated team of staff fish and hunt locally and can provide you with the best advice along with the right gear.

They have a huge range of fishing equipment and tackle, the region’s largest range of firearms, and all the extras that make an adventure into the great outdoors memorable and wanting you, and your kids, coming back again.

Come into the store and meet the team, have a chat, and let them help you plan your next adventure or get you kitted with the right fishing or hunting gear.

Trelly’s Outdoor is 209 Corio St, Shepparton. Call the store on 5821 6572.