Friday, March 19, 2021
Home Business News Fishing, hunting, and everything camping
Business News

Fishing, hunting, and everything camping

By Editor
0
0
A TEAM OF EXPERTS... The team at Trelly's Outdoor Fishing and Hunting (l-r) Brad Seiter, Rick Seiter, Ross Threlfall, Spencer Threlfall, Mary Threlfall, Steve 'Trelly' Trelfall, Charlie Threlfall, Jaclyn Threlfall, Nelson Rouw and Max Shannon. Photo: Stephanie Holliday

EXPERTISE, service, and the right gear is what defines a great outdoor shop. You want to leave feeling like you’ve learnt something, not just pulled something from a shelf and paid for it.

At Trelly’s Outdoor in Shepparton, owner Steve ‘Trelly’ Threlfall and his team are passionate about people making the most of their outdoor experiences.
Steve has had more than 35 years’ experience in the industry, genuinely knows a thing or two about everything outdoor-related and wants people to enjoy the outdoors as much as he and his family do.

Fishing, camping, hunting, and outdoor apparel are Trelly’s specialties. The dedicated team of staff fish and hunt locally and can provide you with the best advice along with the right gear.

They have a huge range of fishing equipment and tackle, the region’s largest range of firearms, and all the extras that make an adventure into the great outdoors memorable and wanting you, and your kids, coming back again.

Come into the store and meet the team, have a chat, and let them help you plan your next adventure or get you kitted with the right fishing or hunting gear.
Trelly’s Outdoor is 209 Corio St, Shepparton. Call the store on 5821 6572.

FAMILY… Grandson Charlie and grandfather Steve ‘Trelly’ Threlfall catching brown trout on the Waranga Basin. Trelly and his family are heavily involved in Trelly’s Outdoors and the region’s outdoor scene. Photo: Ross Threlfall

 

 

Previous articleCatch that dream fish
Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Business News

Catch that dream fish

Editor - 0
MAKING the most of our beautiful lakes, rivers and beaches is a wonderful alternative to the overseas travel we’re not likely to engage in...
Read more
Business News

Get the gear to go beyond the Solar City

Editor - 0
GETTING out into the great outdoors is all about having the gear, the skills, and an appetite for adventure. All outdoor campaigns start with the...
Read more
Business News

All terrain tyre needs

Editor - 0
ONE of the most important components of ensuring your 4x4 is able to handle tough terrain is to make sure you have tyres that...
Read more

EDITOR'S PICK

POPULAR POSTS

THE ADVISER

THE ADVISER

ABOUT US

The Adviser is Shepparton's premium newspaper bringing news about the things that matter in the community.

FOLLOW US

Contact us: [email protected] Phone 03 5832 8900

© Shepparton's 'The Adviser'