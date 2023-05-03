Heartfelt thanks

A message from Cat Armstrong

On behalf of myself and the team at Lush, I wish to extend a heartfelt thank you to all who contributed to the wonderful restoration of our new clinic.

We appreciate all of the time and effort that has been invested in this project, from lending a hand with the renovations to spreading the word about our new clinic. The enthusiasm and encouragement of our clients gave me the motivation I needed to see this through to the end. I will always remember the generosity and kindness of those who supported us along the way.

To work with trades who deliver a high standard of quality work ensured that I fell in love with the process of building the new clinic. It was a pleasure to work with people who take such pride in their craft. Lush Skin and Laser Clinic is now a skin destination like no other, and I am so proud to welcome you all into our new space.

Thank you,

Cat Armstrong