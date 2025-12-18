How Can We Make Healthcare Career Pathways More Accessible?

Healthcare sector roles have been recognised as some of Australia’s most rewarding career pathways, providing diverse opportunities to support vulnerable demographics across local communities, and even contribute to research initiatives designed to improve the health and wellness of Australians nationwide.

However, a lack of access to the sector has in recent years inhibited tertiary students from embarking on healthcare learning pathways. Today, the sector finds itself in dire need of a fresh injection of industry talent. So what are these perceived barriers, and how can we remove them to encourage new generations of students to look at healthcare roles?

Utilising Online Learning

One of the major barriers to healthcare career pathways is a lack of accessible courses for students nationwide. Relocation is increasingly common for students looking to undertake a medical degree or even complete hospital or clinic work placements. The intense hours of residencies and the lack of flexibility also make healthcare education less accessible to mature-age students, including working parents.

Thankfully, eLearning is looking to fill these gaps. Today, there are more online nursing courses that cater to students juggling work and family commitments. These online course offerings range from graduate certificates to bachelor’s level degrees, and even advanced degrees and diplomas in specialised fields of nursing (i.e. aged care, paediatric nursing, oncology nursing, clinical nursing, etc.).

Even some course components of medical degrees are now being adapted for online study, supporting students living in regional Australia to gain easier access to healthcare education and academic pathways that lead to Doctor of Medicine (MD) and other advanced, specialised qualifications. No, you can’t become a fully qualified, practising doctor entirely by studying online, but the continuing integration of eLearning supports more tertiary students in entering academic streams that keep their options open.

Government Subsidised Education

Alongside providing more opportunities for hybrid and remote study, the State and Federal Government are both investing in subsidies for healthcare education and training. For instance, here in Victoria, tertiary students have access to subsidies for nursing and midwifery degrees, enabling up to 17,000 students to qualify as nurses and midwives at zero cost.

The Victorian Government is also currently offering a General Practitioners (GP) Grants Program designed to provide grants of up to $40,000 for qualified doctors who choose general practice as their specialisation. Whilst this program is specifically for qualified doctors rather than medical students, it is designed not only provide financial incentive for medical students to complete their training and qualify, but also to fill gaps in Victoria’s healthcare landscape for GP resources.

Alleviating Other Cost Barriers

Even outside course fees, the additional costs relating to full-time study also remain another substantial barrier for entry into the sector, particularly for those pursuing university degrees in fields like nursing, physiotherapy or occupational therapy. Expanded access to not only subsidies but also scholarships, fee-free TAFE programs and paid traineeships can help to overcome this barrier, as they can help to attract people from lower-income backgrounds or attract career-changing adults who may otherwise be unable to afford the study.

And what about alleviating cost barriers for working parents looking to navigate a career shift into the healthcare sector? Here, innovative recruitment models, such as paid learning programs that combine part-time work with formal study, can reduce financial stress while also giving students valuable experience and strengthening the student-to-workforce pipeline.

Improving Access to Information

One of the most significant challenges that makes this career pathway inaccessible is the lack of clear and consistent information surrounding healthcare career options. Many students and job seekers are well aware of frontline roles such as nursing and medicine, but are less familiar with the wide range of allied health professions or the variety of vocational roles that directly support clinical care, or healthcare partnership initiatives. Making pathways clear and transparent from secondary school onwards can give young people the confidence they need to pursue a healthcare career.

Schools, TAFEs and universities can play a key role here by partnering with hospitals, primary care clinics and community health organisations to provide early exposure to the sector through work experience, mentoring and even hosting career events. When students see firsthand what these roles involve, the pathway becomes more tangible to them and less intimidating.

Geographical Access to Healthcare Careers

Geography also shapes healthcare and healthcare education accessibility in Australia, where rural and remote communities face shortages of trained health professionals. Establishing more regional training locations, supporting remote placements and providing targeted incentives for remote and regional workers can encourage students to study and work outside the densely populated urban centres.

When training is available locally, more people are likely to consider healthcare careers, and communities can subsequently grow their own workforce. This approach also benefits the wider system by reducing chronic staffing shortages in areas that need healthcare the most.

Diversity and Inclusion

Diversity and inclusivity are equally important in making healthcare pathways accessible, as are the other factors mentioned in this article. People from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds, First Nations communities and disabled people often encounter additional barriers to accessing education, from limited representation at tertiary institutions to systemic biases in recruitment once people are qualified.

Building culturally safe environments, supporting Indigenous-led training and education initiatives and actively recruiting diverse cohorts can create a more diverse and representative workforce that better reflects Australia’s multicultural population. In turn, this contributes to improved patient outcomes and more culturally responsive care for communities.

Workplace Support Structures

Finally, workplace support structures throughout education and early employment are essential for healthcare workforce creation and retention. Mentorship programs, mental health support, flexible study arrangements and clear transition to direct practice programs can help students manage stress and avoid burnout, which leads to churn and turnover. Early career professionals are more likely to stay in the sector when they feel supported, valued and confident in their skills and are paid what they’re worth.

Revolutionising Australia’s Healthcare Career Pathways

Ultimately, healthcare careers can become more accessible by expanding online learning, improving clarity around career pathways, reducing financial barriers, increasing regional training options, and strengthening diversity and inclusion initiatives. Enhanced support structures, such as mentorship, flexible study and transition programs, also help students succeed in their studies and remain in the healthcare workforce.

By maintaining the initiatives and strategies outlined above, Australia’s healthcare sector can undoubtedly experience the growth and talent injection it so direly needs.