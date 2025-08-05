Marking one year of Munarra

Message by Dr Paul Briggs OAM, Munarra Limited chairman

AS we enter our second year, and accolades and awards continue to roll in, we are only just beginning to understand the opportunity and impact that this most unique of new regional institutions can deliver.

While Munarra is grounded in Yorta Yorta art and culture, it is also a centrepiece for delivering the Goulburn Murray Regional Prosperity and Productivity Plan. By connecting with our regional employers and businesses, we can build the training and education pathways that will lead to providing the skills our region needs now, and the skills we will need in future years.

WELCOME… Dr Paul Briggs OAM, pictured at the opening of the Munarra Centre, is the chairman of Munarra Limited and executive chair of the founding partner organisation, Kaiela Institute. Photo: Deanne Jeffers

Everyone wins. Our youth build skills, confidence and self-esteem and they do this in a safe and supportive environment embraced by our many education, training and business partners – our Plan Champions. The region’s employers and businesses get a stable injection of new talent, ideas and skills. As a region, we all prosper, because the productivity we will generate from First Nations jobs and businesses – building to around $180 million each year – will circulate and recirculate around our regional economy.

The Munarra building tells a powerful story about the Invincible spirit of Yorta Yorta people and what we bring to this region. Munarra also tells us that we should no longer be viewed and treated as outsiders in our own country. We are key contributors to the economic, social and cultural well-being of this region we share.