Popular rooms to renovate

WITH more than a quarter of homeowners renovating their kitchens around the country, the room continues to reign in both median renovation spending and popularity according to a survey conducted by Houzz.

Living rooms follow closely behind kitchens in popularity. Bedrooms, bathrooms and living rooms were all equally popular this year.

Renovation activity driven by largely by older generations. Baby Boomers and Gen Xers combined represent over three-quarters of the renovation activity.

Renovating and decorating go hand in hand for the majority of homeowners. Millennials have been significantly more likely to decorate following home renovations than Baby Boomers.

Over two in five homeowners prioritise energy efficiency replacing windows and insulation, for example. This is particularly important for Baby Boomers when compared to Gen Xers and Millennials.

Baby Boomers are more likely than Gen Xers and Millennials to rank smart technology as high priority. However, Millennials are still incorporating the most home assistants, compared with one in ten Baby Boomers.

For more great ideas on decorating, take a look at www.houzz.com.au