Preparing for your Big Day: the top bridal treatments at Lush Skin & Laser Clinic

Your wedding day is undoubtedly one of the most significant moments in your life, and looking and feeling your best is non-negotiable. Cat Armstrong, director of the multi-award-winning clinic, Lush Skin + Laser Clinic in Shepparton, discusses just a few of the treatment options that you might consider, to achieve radiant, flawless skin for your special day.

iS Clinical Skincare:

Global Award-Winning Skincare that maximises your results

Great skin results don’t just come from your treatments; how you take care of your skin daily plays a huge role in achieving optimal skin health. Maximize your bridal glow with a well-rounded home skincare routine featuring iS Clinical products. Start with the Cleansing Complex to cleanse and refresh your skin. Target specific concerns using the Active Serum, which reduces blemishes, hyperpigmentation, and fine lines. Promote healing and repair with the Pro Heal Serum for sensitive or compromised skin. Finally, lock in hydration with our favourites the Hydra-Cool Serum & Reparative Moisture Emulsion, keeping your skin supple and balanced. By being consistent with this regimen, you’ll ensure your skin remains radiant and flawless. At Lush Skin + Laser Clinic, our mission is to help you achieve healthy skin. With our state-of-the-art medical grade equipment, and expert knowledge, you’ll experience the pinnacle of skincare luxury and care. Trust our professional team to customise each treatment to your unique needs and make you feel your best on your special day.

The HydraFacial:

Instant and long-lasting skin results

The HydraFacial is a revolutionary treatment designed to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate the skin all in one session. Suitable for all skin types, this multi-step procedure focuses on improving the skin’s texture, reducing fine lines, and enhancing overall radiance. As a bride-to-be, you’ll love how this treatment revitalizes your skin, ensuring a smooth and glowing complexion.Works to treat: Congestion, blackheads, skin texture,

ageing, fine line & wrinkles, dull skin, dry/dehydrated skin.

Cutera Excel V Laser Genesis:

For A Radiant, Rejuvenated Complexion

Excel V Laser Genesis is a non-invasive laser treatment that stimulates collagen production, evens out skin tone, and reduces redness, pigmentation and scarring. It can also improve several other skin concerns including broken capillaries, pigmentation, and rosacea. This versatile, no downtime, medical-grade laser facial is the ultimate secret weapon for achieving a radiant and youthful appearance on your big day.

Works to treat: Fine lines and wrinkles, enlarged pores, hyperpigmentation,

scars/acne scars, uneven skin tone, dull skin, facial redness.