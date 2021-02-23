Sunday, February 28, 2021
Refreshing new look for GMCU

TAKING OFF THE COVERS... GMCU CEO, Melissa Ralph. branch manager, Dallas Moore and board chair, Eugenie Stragalinos remove the covers from the new logo. Photo: Steve Hutcheson

AS an organisation serving the needs of members and the community for over 65 years, GMCU has taken a step to freshen up its branding with a new look and feel to its services.

Speaking at the launch of the new look, GMCU board chair, Eugenie Stragalinos said, “We remain committed to delivering all the things our members have told us they value most about GMCU, including putting the welfare of our members and community at the heart of everything we do.”

CEO, Melissa Ralph said, “We are extraordinarily proud to have been able to work with our members and local suppliers to bring to life the new look and feel. It provides us with a great platform that continues to enhance member owned banking services that help the community and members to thrive.”

Ms Stragalinos added, “With the launch of the new look for the brand, what we are really launching is a renewed promise. We are committed to delivering banking with purpose that helps our members achieve their financial and life goals.”

GMCU’s refreshed look will be revealed across the branch network via a rolling reveal across all ten branches over the coming days. GMCU’s online and mobile app channels will also be updated to reflect the new look and feel.

