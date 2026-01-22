Sam Atukorala

CEO, Ethnic Council of Shepparton and District Inc.

This year, the Ethnic Council of Shepparton and District Inc. is proud to celebrate 40 years of dedicated service to the Goulburn Valley. As a leading multicultural organisation in regional Victoria, we have worked in partnership with the region’s diverse communities to foster inclusion, resilience, and opportunity.

The true strength of Shepparton and the wider Goulburn Valley lies in its people. The rich tapestry of cultures, languages, and lived experiences across the region continues to inspire and inform our work. Through strong local knowledge and trusted relationships, we have been able to deliver responsive, community-led programs that support both newly arrived and long-standing multicultural communities. Our efforts help to reduce social isolation, improve access to vital services, and build social cohesion across the region.

One of our most significant recent achievements has been the renovation of our office building, made possible through the support of the Victorian Government. The upgrade has transformed our space into a welcoming and inclusive environment, with enhanced facilities for clients, staff, and community groups. It now serves as a vibrant hub for connection, collaboration, and opportunity.

As we reflect on four decades of impact, we extend our heartfelt thanks to all who have supported our journey. We remain dedicated to fostering a Goulburn Valley where diversity is celebrated and every community experiences a genuine sense of belonging.