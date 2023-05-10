Shepparton region one of the most liveable in the state

$93.4M in new homes and improvements in financial year

By Natasha Fujimoto

The ache for home lives in us all…Offering more than shelter, our homes are our sole domain, a place where we can live freely, safe in the carefully curated surrounds that reflect who we uniquely are.

The biggest investment in most of our lives, purchasing a home is an act of independence; it’s where we work, rest and play offering the stability from which our families can grow and thrive.

The Great Estates Magazine celebrates both the joy and the significance of procuring a home, whether you choose to build, or purchase an established residence.

Within the following pages, we’ve sourced industry expertise from developers to real estate agents, property evaluators and beyond to build a picture of a region burgeoning with possibilities as it continues to evolve as one of the state’s most culturally vibrant and liveable municipal centres.

With a profusion of innovative and sustainable infrastructure projects taking Greater Shepparton into the future, the region has been identified as one of the nation’s most liveable.

THE IMPORTANCE OF PROCURING A HOME…whether you buy or build, starts with finding the perfect location. With many desiring a tree-change to the regions, Greater Shepparton has enjoyed an influx of individuals and families who’ve been attracted to the municipality’s great estates. Pictured is land looking north-east of Tatura, an area under consideration for further housing development. Photo: Deanne Jeffers

Combining strong population growth with affordability as well as dynamic investment opportunities, Greater Shepparton has been a draw card for those wishing to leave behind both the expense and bustle of city life.

With house sales growing by a notable 30.1 per cent over the past decade, the Covid years brought an influx of vendees to the region, recognising the exceptional capacity of the local market and its great estates to accommodate their expectations and growing needs.

Following multiple interest rate rises and a slew of market challenges, block prices have encouraging eased somewhat for purchasers, while median house prices across the board have remained strong, with evidence yet still, of growth.

Spending an estimable $93.4M on new homes and home improvements in the last financial year, Greater Shepparton also enjoys the prestige of being the state’s leader in solar uptake in the state with half of all eligible homes taking advantage of the Victorian Government’s Solar Homes Program.

Unique in its cultural diversity, passion for sport, education as well as the arts, Greater Shepparton is a thriving community, offering one of the nation’s most sought after and stable markets in which to purchase or build a home.

With the backing of a diverse and innovative industry, whose expertise is on offer in this magazine, we hope you too will see just why the beautiful Goulburn Valley is the perfect place to lay down your roots