So fresh, so clean

WHEN the weather starts to warm up, it’s a sign to bust open your windows—and, perhaps less exciting, your cleaning supplies cupboard.

Spring-cleaning may be a nightmare for some; while others quite enjoy decluttering the house and the junk we don’t remember accumulating.

Here are some tips to help you keep your house clean, and perhaps some ideas on where to start.

Start with your surfaces. Think floors, bench tops, windowsills and other surfaces. This is an easy option to start with, as it’s likely something you do routinely already, but give it a deeper clean. Move furniture and décor around to get under and behind where you may not normally clean. Use diluted essential oils to do a once-over on surfaces so your home smells fresh and clean.

Declutter. Start small. Start with your winter clothing, your footwear, that junk drawer in the kitchen, or your child’s old toys. Once these are out of the way, you can move onto bigger, more time-consuming projects.

Clean your white goods. This includes your washing machine, dishwasher, refrigerator and even your microwave and oven.

Your mattress. The perfect time to pay attention to what’s under your bedding? When your sheets and duvet cover are being washed too.

Use your vacuum’s crevice tool to clean the surface and sides, then spot-clean any stains.