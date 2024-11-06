The 2025 Urbach Landscape Prize and Studio Scholarship opens at SAM

The Shepparton Art Museum (SAM) will reopen applications for The Theodore Urbach Landscape Prize and Studio Scholarship on November 8, 2024, closing on March 3, 2025. This initiative is aimed at Victorian based artists working in Australian landscape painting.

The Urbach celebrates the essential role of time and space in the creative process of artists. Through the Urbach prize and scholarship, artists are provided with the opportunity to immerse themselves in their practice and explore the landscapes of the Goulburn Valley and Hume regions.

ART OPPORTUNITY… Shepparton Art Museum has announced the return of The Theodore Urbach Landscape Prize and Studio Scholarship (“The Urbach”) for 2025 following its first successful delivery in 2024. Photo: Deanne Jeffers

Key details:

First Prize: $5,000 cash and a $5,000 scholarship stipend for a three-month residency at SAM’s artist studio from May 1 to July 31, 2025.

Runners-Up: Two additional prizes of $2,500 each to recognise the commitment of finalists.

Focus: The Urbach encourages artists to explore their practice without mandated outcomes, offering tailored professional development and creative space.

Important dates:

Applications Open: November 8, 2024

Applications Close: March 3, 2025

An informational event featuring 2024 Urbach artist Ellen Lee and SAM Curator Caroline Esbenshade will be held on November 7 at 6:00 PM. Registration is available here: https://events.humanitix.com/sam-talks-ellen-lee-residency-2024.

For further details, applications and guidelines visit the SAM website: https://sheppartonartmuseum.com.au/support-get-involved/the-urbach/