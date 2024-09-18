The next chapter of the Rumbalara Football Netball Club…

Munarra is open to the community

THE word ‘Munarra’ means thunder in Yorta Yorta language, and the recently opened Munarra Centre for Regional Excellence (MCRE) is expected to profoundly impact the empowerment and education pathways of both Yorta Yorta communities and the broader Goulburn Murray region.

The MCRE is a First Nations-led pathways-based university, and it is the first of its kind in Australia. The MCRE is a chance to achieve; a chance to enhance Aboriginal cultural identity, expression and celebration; grow in our leadership; improve our health; build our education; enhance our employment options; and move towards equitable social inclusion and reconciliation.

Munarra has an interdisciplinary teaching focus on sports science, engineering, allied health services, renewables, trades, early childhood, community services, nursing, agriculture, cyber security, cultural identity and entrepreneurship.

The project is a partnership between Rumbalara Football Netball Club, Kaiela Institute, University of Melbourne and Greater Shepparton City Council, and is supported by the Victorian Government. The project will work towards creating education and employment pathways for Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities. It will combine education, culture, the arts and sport to create healthy people, healthy communities and the leaders of tomorrow.

OFFICIALLY OPEN… August 7, 2024 the Munarra Centre for Regional Excellence (MCRE) was officially opened by Minister for Treaty and First Peoples of Victoria Natalie Hutchins and Paul Briggs AO, deputy chair of Munarra Limited and executive chairperson of Kaiela Institute, a key driver of the MCRE project. Photo: Deanne Jeffers

It has been established as a ‘business of aspiration and optimism’, with an ‘invincible spirit’ as its guiding principle, partnering with complementary organisations, service, programs and social enterprises.

The Munarra Centre is delivered by a consortium of partners, led by Munarra Limited, a not-for-profit incorporation, overseen by an Aboriginal-led board of directors. Munarra Limited manage the day-to-day operations of the Centre.

The state-of-the-art education building will support students to achieve vocational and tertiary qualifications, build leaders of tomorrow and develop young people with skills to support the region and the nation. The unique landscape and culturally significant landscaping and architectural design provide welcoming spaces for students, Elders and the broader community to gather.

Munarra will create economic opportunities and career pathways for both Indigenous and non-Indigenous people through sports, health education and research and the celebration of learning, community and culture.

The first stage of construction brings the education campus to life. Future stages of development include upgrades to the Rumbalara Football Netball Club, the development of a Regional Centre of Sporting Excellence, accommodation, health and wellbeing services and early childhood education.

Munarra Limited board members:

Travis Morgan, chairperson

Paul Briggs AO, deputy chair

Jan Muir, board member

Prof. Barry Judd, board member

Milton Nomikoudis, board member

Josh Atkinson, board member