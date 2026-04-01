The Psychology Behind First Impressions

First impressions can often be caused by quick, subconscious assumptions based on appearance, body language and voice. These snap decisions ultimately carry real weight in our professional and social lives. At times, these assumptions can last well past the initial meeting. Human minds tend to prioritise these emotional first decisions over slower, rational ones.

First impressions are also influenced by how we view ourselves. Our self-image is reflected in how other people perceive us. Maintaining a positive self-view is essential for our own well-being and for the health of our relationships.

The way that we treat people directly improves how we engage with them. Showing genuine appreciation and understanding strengthens our connections with other people. This approach may reverse a negative first impression and cultivate a more meaningful relationship.

How First Impressions Work

The science behind how we form quick first impressions starts in our amygdala, in the brain. The amygdala processes emotions such as fear and anxiety. This part of the brain assesses whether someone appears safe, capable or appealing. These emotions are then analysed in the prefrontal cortex.

The brain will give more weight to the emotions, making first impressions challenging to change. This is driven by human evolution, which focuses on survival rather than pure logic. Moreover, this initial reaction can become an anchor, where any following behaviour is filtered through this one-sided view.

What First Impressions Are Based On

First impressions can be influenced by several factors. The survival mechanism that sees people judged quickly is often superficial or based on bias (from past bad experiences). Common early opinions are formed by some of the following characteristics:

Appearance

Physical appearance has an impact on how people first interpret who we are. Clothing and grooming tend to be noticed first. A neat presentation and appropriate clothing for the situation evoke confidence.

Feeling more confident in your appearance, whether through style choices or options like Melbourne rhinoplasty, can play a role in how you are perceived in those first moments.

Body Language

Nonverbal cues contribute to people’s first impressions of others. These unspoken signals communicate emotions, intentions and attitudes. A smile conveys approachability and openness. Eye contact with others helps to build trust, encourage connection and improve understanding. Crossing arms may be interpreted as being closed off, when it may just be self-soothing.

Speech Patterns

How we speak (in relation to our tone and warmth, pacing, pitch and clarity) helps determine how people perceive us. A warm, rich and moderate tone is often associated with trustworthiness and approachability. Speaking at a steady rate, rather than too quickly, endears feelings of security. Using a higher pitch is associated with dominance, while voice modulation boosts confidence. Speaking clearly creates trust.

Types of ‍‍Bias

Our brains often depend on stereotypes, memories and past experiences to understand other people. This may lead to a distorted view of that other person. There are a number of different biases that impact this perception. These are listed below.

Halo Effect

If someone makes a good first impression in one trait, for example, how they dress, this can create a bias that causes us to assume that they are highly capable in other unrelated areas. Another example is that charming people are frequently assumed to be trustworthy.

Stereotypes

Stereotypes are preconceived, often inaccurate beliefs based on a person’s race, gender, occupation, age or ethnicity.

Misinterpretation of Personality Types

This bias occurs when behaviours are misinterpreted as something different from what they actually are. Examples of this type of judgment are interpreting shyness as rudeness, for example, or enthusiasm as insincerity.

‍How You See Yourself Matters

Your self-image influences how other people perceive you. A healthy self-image requires recognising your value and managing your inner dialogue. Your own confidence may also influence how you present yourself to others. When we believe we are friendly, we unconsciously act in ways that make others like us. This can create an overall positive experience for people meeting for the first time.

Changing Negative Self-Talk

Negative self-talk impacts the quality of our lives. There are constructive ways of managing our own negative self-talk. These include reframing self-talk so you change negative language, identifying strengths, practising self-compassion, affirming visualisations, and surrounding yourself with positive people.

Developing a positive self-image is a deliberate and ongoing process. By taking small steps towards the traits that you would like to embody, we can self-transform.

How to Connect With People

To create positive first impressions, there are a number of approaches that you can take. Using nonverbal cues effectively by maintaining an open posture, steady eye contact- with an authentic smile, helps to make other people feel comfortable.

By looking for common interests, this may accelerate trust-building. By keeping consistent in your approach, this builds further certainty. This consistency causes people’s brains to reorganise their neural paths, producing a more accurate representation of reality.

You can strengthen connections instantly by ensuring others feel valued during that first interaction. This can be achieved by being naturally curious, actively listening, showing kindness and subtly mimicking their body language.

First impressions may be lasting, but they don’t need to be final.