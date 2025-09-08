Upcoming changes on the Shepparton Line 

COACHES will replace trains on the Shepparton and Seymour lines for 10 days, from Sunday, September 7 to Tuesday, September 16, while Stage 3 upgrades are carried out on the Shepparton Line.

Crews will work around the clock to commission the line’s new signalling system, including installing and testing equipment, removing redundant gear, and constructing a radio tower at Seymour Station. A larger construction blitz is planned later this year to finalise the signalling system and complete the Shepparton Line Upgrade. Exact dates for the blitz are yet to be released.

The Victorian Government has advised commuters about upcoming changes to rail services on the Shepparton and Seymour Lines. Passengers are advised to allow up to 75 minutes extra for their journey. Photo: Supplied

Once complete, the upgrade will allow more services to run. Modern VLocity trains already operate to Shepparton, but additional services are pending final signalling works.

Travel changes :

: • Seymour–Shepparton: Replacement coaches from Sunday 7 to Friday 12 September.

• Southern Cross–Seymour: Night services from Sunday 7 to Friday 12 September.

• Southern Cross–Seymour–Shepparton: Saturday 13 to Tuesday 16 September.

Coaches will operate as Express, Semi-Express, and Stopping All Stations services; note that Essendon Station will not be serviced.

For the latest travel information, please visit transport.vic.gov.au or go to the PTV App.