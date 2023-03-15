Updated policy to reduce landfill

AN updated Kerbside Landfill Waste, Recycling and Organics Collection Policy will be implemented in stages across Greater Shepparton beginning in March.

Coming in line with the Victorian Government’s Recycling Victoria Policy, which aims to divert 80 percent of waste from landfill by 2030, Kialla and Tatura will begin the region’s transition from this month, with red bins being collected fortnightly and green bins collected weekly.

The remainder of Greater Shepparton will follow suit with bin collection later in the year as part of Council’s updated policy, bringing a standard bin service across the municipality.

With all Victorian households to eventually receive four waste and recycling streams, including separate collections for glass, food organics and garden organics (FOGO), mixed recyclables and household rubbish, Greater Shepparton will commence its purple bin collection service in March 2024.