Maddie & Sam

Meeting on the school bus in Year 7, Maddie and Sam were good friends before Sam disclosed to Maddie’s mum at her 17th birthday that he didn’t want to be just friends anymore. They shared their first kiss that night and were officially a couple by New Years Eve, over ten years ago.

Since then, they have welcomed their beautiful son into the world, and he was able to be a part of their special day.

“We are very family orientated and had my grandmother bless our wedding rings and say a few words during the ceremony and had our grandfathers sign the registry. We also had our son come down the aisle and we were introduced at the closing of the ceremony as ‘The Tyler Family,’ which was beautiful,” said Maddie.

“Everyone says the day goes so fast, and they’re right. Soak up every moment. One of our favourite memories was when Chloe took us away for sunset photos – we were able to look back at our reception and see everyone enjoying themselves and truly be in the moment with each other.”

