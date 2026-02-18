New spaces, new opportunities

All Saints Anglican School continues to thrive

STRIDING into its third year, welcoming 190 new students through its doors, All Saints Anglican School has quickly established itself as a vibrant learning community committed to delivering a caring Christian education to students from Shepparton and surrounds.

Since opening in January 2024, this impressive, architecturally striking school has seized the opportunity not only to create aesthetically engaging and flexible learning spaces, but to build a strong foundation grounded in Faith, learning and student leadership.

EXPANDING COMMUNITY AND CAMPUS… As 190 new students join All Saints Anglican School, the campus unveils its new Middle and Junior School buildings featuring flexible learning spaces, a dynamic Middle School hub and an all–inclusive, adventure–packed playground. Leading the school into Stage 3 of the Master Plan, which will extend the state–of–the–art STEAM precinct, are Junior School Captains Layla Kelly and Eli Thomas; and (back row) Middle School Captains Khaniskaa Kumaran and Alexander Bye, joined by Principal Jim Laussen and Harry the dog. Photo: Natasha Fujimoto

The result is a warm and inclusive learning environment that is kind, friendly and full of joy — an atmosphere that is readily felt both in and out of the classroom. Guided by its motto, Equipped to Serve, All Saints is shaped by its core values of Faith, Excellence, Justice, Respect, Integrity and Inclusion. At its heart, the school has fostered an exemplary culture championed by student leadership and where every student is known, supported and encouraged to grow, not just academically, but personally, while fostering a strong sense of community-mindedness.

Currently with an enrolment of 564 students, growing from an initial cohort of 240, the school’s five-stage Master Plan continues to unfold, with two new contemporary buildings welcoming students in both the Middle and Junior Schools to light-filled and spacious classrooms at the outset of this new school year.

Thrilled with their new classrooms equipped with integrated technology and adaptable furniture, the completion of Stage 2 of the Master Plan marks yet another exciting step in All Saints Anglican School’s journey. Celebrating this milestone, the school looks ahead with a clear vision for the future, guided by a vigorous learning culture, strong pastoral care, student agency and supported by contemporary learning spaces that inspire.